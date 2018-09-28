RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY Issues Apology For Disastrous Huntington Show, Blames "Critical Error Of Adding Alcohol To My Pain Meds"

On September 26th, Ratt featuring sole remaining original members Stephen Pearcy and Juan Croucier performed in Huntington, NY. By all accounts it was a disastrous show, with Pearcy seemingly unable to stand due to a knee injury but coming off as intoxicated (see the fan-filmed video below).

At one point, Croucier addressed the audience, saying "In case you guys didn't notice, Mr. Stephen Pearcy is in a lot of pain. But tonight, we said there's no way, there's no way we're canceling this show because we love you guys. We love each and every one of you, and thank you so much for coming down. We promise we'll be back, without the injury, okay? Thank you so much for your understanding. We're gonna keep going and do our best."

@MetalSludge Way Fucked Up Jr. ! If anyone in this organization had a soul they’d just stop and get the ship in order! pic.twitter.com/FNSJXTF4Ha — Sean (@seanh8syou) 27 September 2018



@metalsludge Stephen Percy’s “knee” injury really carried over to his performance tonight! Hopefully his “knee” gets some attention ASAP! Thank god I was only at the show for Juan’s sweet moves or I would have been disappointed pic.twitter.com/aqyRxj0E89 — Sean (@seanh8syou) 27 September 2018



Pearcy has since addressed the incident with a post on Ratt's official Facebook page.