RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY On Recent Knee Surgery - "It’s Been Therapy Right Out Of The Box"
January 4, 2019, 28 minutes ago
Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy recently underwent knee surgery, and has taken to Twitter with an update.
Says Pearcy: "Almost a full week out of knee surgery, it’s been therapy right out of the box. Now I recall the beat down the first time. Eeeoooooch. Only way to get back running on all cylinders. And I will... on and off track. @theRATTpack Thanks for the support."
Almost a full week out of knee surgery, it’s been therapy right out of the box. Now I recall the beat down the first time. Eeeoooooch☠️ Only way to get back running on all cylinders. And I will☠️ on and off track. @theRATTpack Thanks for the support🙏 pic.twitter.com/8axBKnQSvq— STEPHEN E PEARCY (@StephenEPearcy) January 3, 2019
On December 29th, Pearcy posted the following via Facebook: