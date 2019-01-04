RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY On Recent Knee Surgery - "It’s Been Therapy Right Out Of The Box"

Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy recently underwent knee surgery, and has taken to Twitter with an update.

Says Pearcy: "Almost a full week out of knee surgery, it’s been therapy right out of the box. Now I recall the beat down the first time. Eeeoooooch. Only way to get back running on all cylinders. And I will... on and off track. @theRATTpack Thanks for the support."


On December 29th, Pearcy posted the following via Facebook:

 



