May 3, 2020, 2 hours ago

RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY On Shooting New GEICO Commercial - "It Was Fun To Do; It's Perfect Timing"

Ratt can be seen in a new television commercial for Geico Insurance, which began airing in April. In the 40-second spot, which can be enjoyed below, new homeowners rave about the character and detail of their new house. Although, they do have a small Ratt issue... as the band plays their hit single "Round And Round".

Frontman Stephen Pearcy commented on the experience during an interview on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation.



