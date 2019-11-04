RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY To Be Inducted into 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame

Ratt singer/songwriter, Stephen Pearcy, will be inducted into the 2020 Metal Hall Fame, at its annual non-profit charity gala, The Hall Of Heavy Metal History. The gala will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim, CA.

Stephen Pearcy will join 2020 gala Inductees Don Dokken, Joe Satriani, and Geoff Tate, amongst other iconic hard rock and heavy metal artist-inductees who will soon be announced. Pearcy is best known as the original vocalist and founding member of the iconic rock band Ratt, which has sold millions of gold and platinum albums. He has recorded five solo records, and is also a producer, composer, and television program creator.

The 2020 gala will be hosted by iconic television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, and will feature additional Inductions and performances by numerous hard rock and heavy metal legends of all time, an All-Star Jam, and other surprises.

Proceeds from the event go to bring free music programs and therapy services to disabled children in various hospitals and community centers throughout the United States.

Tickets for the 2020 Annual Hall Of Heavy Metal History Gala are $35.00 ($45.00 day of gala). Order here

Pat Gesualdo, Metal Hall of Fame Founder/CEO, says, “The 2020 Hall Of Heavy Metal History Gala is going to be amazing! Our entire Board of Directors want to thank metal fans all over the world who vote for our inductees, and attend our events. With their support, they are helping us keep hard rock and heavy metal alive for generations to come. At the same time, the gala helps our non profit organization D.A.D. (Drums and Disabilities), to provide free therapy services for disabled children and their families, in hospitals and community centers throughout the United States."

For more information, please visit thehallofheavymetalhistory.org, or call 973-725-5150.