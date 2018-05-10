RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY To Release View To A Thrill Solo Album This Year
May 10, 2018, an hour ago
Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy will release his fifth solo album, View To A Thrill, later this year via Frontiers. The album was produced by Matt Thorne, mixed and mastered by Thorne and Pearcy's guitarist/co-writer Erik Ferentinos.
Further details to be revealed soon.
Ratt - Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Juan Croucier (bass), Warren DeMartini (guitar), Carlos Cavazo (guitar) and Jimmy DeGrasso - have the following live dates scheduled:
July
13 - The Pacific Amphitheatre - Costa Mesa, CA
September
6 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN
7 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN
October
25 - Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort - Worley, ID