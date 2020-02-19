RATT Guitarist CHRIS SANDERS Announces Retirement From Music Industry

Guitarist Chris Sanders, who joined Ratt in 2018 following the departure of Warren DeMartini, has announced his retirement from the music industry.

With rumours swirling over the last couple day that Sanders had been fired from Ratt, he made the following official statement via Mike Gaube's Headbangers:

"At the beginning of the year, I sent an email to management that I would not be renewing my contract for 2020. After playing music in some form for 25 years, I've retired from the industry."

Stay tuned for updates from Ratt on who will step into Sanders' position in the band.

