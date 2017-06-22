RATT Guitarist WARREN DeMARTINI At The Music Zoo; Q&A And Performance Video Streaming

Ratt guitarist Warren DeMartini sat down with Andy Aledort of Guitar World to discuss his career with Ratt, songwriting, his Charvel guitars, and much more in an exclusive interview session at The Music Zoo in Roslyn, New York on April 25th. Video footage from the event is available for streaming below.

Ratt recently appeared on 98.9 The Rock and discussed the possibility of recording a new studio album for release in 2018. Check out the interview below:

Upcoming Ratt tour dates:

July

7 - Uncle Sam Jam - Woodhaven, MI

12 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI