RATT - "Invevitably, We're Gonna Go Ahead And Record"
June 27, 2019, an hour ago
Ratt kicked off their In Your Direction Tour 2019-2020 with the first concert taking place at Domination Festival in Mexico City on May 4th. Fan-filmed video is available below.
Speaking with Eddie Trunk for Trunk Nation LA Invasion: Live From The Rainbow Bar & Grill" on SiriusXM, Ratt bassist Juan Croucier commented on the possibility of the band's current line-up recording a new studio album.
Croucier: "It's natural for us to, obviously, record. We wanna get out there and play more shows, get the band in the right condition, and invevitably we're gonna go ahead and record."
Huge thanks to @StephenEPearcy and @Juan_Croucier of @theRATTpack for joining @EddieTrunk and @john5guitarist at the #TrunkNation L.A. Invasion live from the @Rainbowlive! pic.twitter.com/sfd8Y8nAk8— SiriusXM VOLUME (@siriusxmvolume) 26. Juni 2019
With all systems go, the band plans to tour through 2020.
Confirmed dates:
June
28 - Buffalo Run Casino & Resort - Miami, Oklahoma
29 - Funtastic Fourth - Big Spring, Texas
July
3 - Westchester County Center - White Plains, New York
5 - Skyloft, Albany - Albany, New York
6 - The Cabot - Beverly, Massachusetts
11 - Hair In The Fair - Welland, Ontario
12 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, New Jersey
13 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, Pennsylvania
August
3 - Wyoming’s Big Show - Rock Springs, Wyoming
10 - Hollywood Casino Amp - Maryland Heights, Missouri
September
13 - One Centre Square - Easton, Pennsylvania
14 - Hard Rock Hotel Casino - Atlantic, New Jersey
October
20 - Fronterizo Fest III - Tijuana, Mexico
Ratt's current line-up features original members Stephen Pearcy (vocals) and Juan Croucier (bass), backed by Pete Holmes (drums / Black N' Blue), Chris Sanders (guitars / Britny Fox) Jordan Ziff (guitars / Razer).