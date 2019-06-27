RATT - "Invevitably, We're Gonna Go Ahead And Record"

Ratt kicked off their In Your Direction Tour 2019-2020 with the first concert taking place at Domination Festival in Mexico City on May 4th. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Speaking with Eddie Trunk for Trunk Nation LA Invasion: Live From The Rainbow Bar & Grill" on SiriusXM, Ratt bassist Juan Croucier commented on the possibility of the band's current line-up recording a new studio album.

Croucier: "It's natural for us to, obviously, record. We wanna get out there and play more shows, get the band in the right condition, and invevitably we're gonna go ahead and record."

With all systems go, the band plans to tour through 2020.

Confirmed dates:

June

28 - Buffalo Run Casino & Resort - Miami, Oklahoma

29 - Funtastic Fourth - Big Spring, Texas

July

3 - Westchester County Center - White Plains, New York

5 - Skyloft, Albany - Albany, New York

6 - The Cabot - Beverly, Massachusetts

11 - Hair In The Fair - Welland, Ontario

12 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, New Jersey

13 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, Pennsylvania

August

3 - Wyoming’s Big Show - Rock Springs, Wyoming

10 - Hollywood Casino Amp - Maryland Heights, Missouri

September

13 - One Centre Square - Easton, Pennsylvania

14 - Hard Rock Hotel Casino - Atlantic, New Jersey

October

20 - Fronterizo Fest III - Tijuana, Mexico

Ratt's current line-up features original members Stephen Pearcy (vocals) and Juan Croucier (bass), backed by Pete Holmes (drums / Black N' Blue), Chris Sanders (guitars / Britny Fox) Jordan Ziff (guitars / Razer).