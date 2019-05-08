RATT Kick Off In Your Direction Tour 2019 - 2020 At Mexico City's Domination Festival (Video)

Ratt recently announced they would kick off their In Your Direction Tour 2019-2020 with the first concert to take place at Domination Festival in Mexico City on May 4th. Fan-filmed video is available below.

With all systems go, the band plans to tour thru 2020.

Confirmed dates:

May

11 - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Biloxi, Mississippi

17 - Wildflower Festival - Richardson, Texas

June

8 - Motor-City Harley Davidson - Farmington Hills, Michigan

28 - Buffalo Run Casino & Resort - Miami, Oklahoma

29 - Funtastic Fourth - Big Spring, Texas

July

3 - Westchester County Center - White Plains, New York

5 - Skyloft, Albany - Albany, New York

6 - The Cabot - Beverly, Massachusetts

11 - Hair In The Fair - Welland, Ontario

12 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, New Jersey

13 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, Pennsylvania

August

3 - Wyoming’s Big Show - Rock Springs, Wyoming

10 - Hollywood Casino Amp - Maryland Heights, Missouri

September

13 - One Centre Square - Easton, Pennsylvania

14 - Hard Rock Hotel Casino - Atlantic, New Jersey

October

20 - Fronterizo Fest III - Tijuana, Mexico

Ratt's current line-up features original members Stephen Pearcy (vocals) and Juan Croucier (bass), backed by Pete Holmes (drums / Black N' Blue), Chris Sanders (guitars / Britny Fox) Jordan Ziff (guitars / Razer).