RATT Kick Off In Your Direction Tour 2019 - 2020 At Mexico City's Domination Festival (Video)
May 8, 2019, an hour ago
Ratt recently announced they would kick off their In Your Direction Tour 2019-2020 with the first concert to take place at Domination Festival in Mexico City on May 4th. Fan-filmed video is available below.
With all systems go, the band plans to tour thru 2020.
Confirmed dates:
May
11 - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Biloxi, Mississippi
17 - Wildflower Festival - Richardson, Texas
June
8 - Motor-City Harley Davidson - Farmington Hills, Michigan
28 - Buffalo Run Casino & Resort - Miami, Oklahoma
29 - Funtastic Fourth - Big Spring, Texas
July
3 - Westchester County Center - White Plains, New York
5 - Skyloft, Albany - Albany, New York
6 - The Cabot - Beverly, Massachusetts
11 - Hair In The Fair - Welland, Ontario
12 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, New Jersey
13 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, Pennsylvania
August
3 - Wyoming’s Big Show - Rock Springs, Wyoming
10 - Hollywood Casino Amp - Maryland Heights, Missouri
September
13 - One Centre Square - Easton, Pennsylvania
14 - Hard Rock Hotel Casino - Atlantic, New Jersey
October
20 - Fronterizo Fest III - Tijuana, Mexico
Ratt's current line-up features original members Stephen Pearcy (vocals) and Juan Croucier (bass), backed by Pete Holmes (drums / Black N' Blue), Chris Sanders (guitars / Britny Fox) Jordan Ziff (guitars / Razer).