RATT Legal Saga Update: Judge Denies BOBBY BLOTZER’s Reconsideration Request

It’s been well documented that Bobby Blotzer has been in a battle for the Ratt name against former bandmates Stephen Pearcy, Warren DeMartini and Juan Croucier. The saga continues as a judge denies Blotzer’s request for reconsideration in the legal dispute.

Blotzer previously stated, “We appeared in front of the court on our motion to reconsider in the Crucifer and his paralegal team of Frauds Are Us. The court and his Honor were given such a plethora of evidence that the judge is now moving on submission. This basically means he's going to comb thru the stacks of documents and then render his decision. We feel that it's a very strong result as in, if he thought that the information/evidence wasn't very compelling or had teeth, he would have cut and there would have been a ruling in there today.”

A hearing for the request for reconsideration took place January 23rd in Los Angeles. Yesterday, Friday, February 3rd, US District Judge Dean D. Pregerson issued an order denying Blotzer's request.

The “Conclusion” states: “For the reasons stated above, Plaintiff's Motion for Summary Judgment is DENIED. Defendants' Motions for Summary Judgment are GRANTED. IT IS SO ORDERED.”

For more on the case, including a details background, read the above mentioned order at this location.