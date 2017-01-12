RATT - Members Of Classic Lineup Perform “Wanted Man” On Monsters Of Rock Cruise West; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

The reunited classic Ratt lineup, featuring singer Stephen Pearcy, guitarist Warren DeMartini and bassist Juan Croucier, performed as the surprise band on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise West (aka Monsterwood) back in October. Big Bad Dog Productions has now posted quality footage of the group performing the Ratt song “Wanted Man”. Check out the video below:

Percy, DeMartini and Croucier are at work on material for a new album, and will embark of the Back For More tour in 2017.

A recent message at Pearcy’s Facebook page states: “Pearcy/De Martini/Croucier already writing and recording song roughs for a new Ratt record. When, where they record and release this new record TBA. It will happen, ready when ready.”

In regards to the Back For More tour, the band, which also includes former Quiet Riot guitarist, Carlos Cavazo, are already confirmed to headline the second night of M3 Rock Festival 2017, taking place Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Other acts confirmed for the festival include Kix, Loverboy, Winger, Faster Pussycat, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Dokken, Warrant, Jack Russell’s Great White and more. Further details on the festival flyer below.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Ratt camp.