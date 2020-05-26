RATT - New Music In The Works

Over the past few months, the Ratt camp has talked about working on new music for a future album release, although no definite plans have been revealed. Frontman Stephen Pearcy has now posted a message on Twitter saying that they have gotten into doing some songwriting.

Jordan Ziff @theRATTpack I’m @septopfuel Working on a new song with @jordanziff wrote, Send more riffs like this brother🎸🐀👍🏻☠️ Fuck yes! pic.twitter.com/I1o1zbzxQz — STEPHEN E PEARCY (@StephenEPearcy) May 26, 2020

Ratt can be seen in a new television commercial for Geico Insurance, which began airing in April. In the 40-second spot, which can be enjoyed below, new homeowners rave about the character and detail of their new house. Although, they do have a small Ratt issue... as the band plays their hit single "Round And Round".

Frontman Stephen Pearcy commented on the experience during an interview on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation.