RATT Schedule Only European Appearance This Summer At Sweden Rock Festival; Japanese Dates Scheduled In May

Ratt, featuring classic lineup members Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Juan Croucier (bass) and Warren DeMartini (guitar) along with former Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo, will play their only European dates this summer at Sweden Rock Festival, scheduled for June 7th to 10th in Sölvesborg.

Ratt have also announced a string of dates in Japan in May. Find the band’s current live itinerary below.

April

26 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

27 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

28 - The Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

29 - M3 Rock Festival - Columbia, MD

May

10 - Zepp Nagoya - Nagaoya, Japan

12 - Zepp Osaka - Osaka, Japan

14 - Tokyo Makuhari Messe Event Hall - Tokyo, Japan

28 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

June

1 - Limelight - Peoria, IL

2 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

3 - Rockfest - Kansas City, KS

7-10 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden

July

7 - Uncle Sam Jam - Woodhaven, MI

12 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI

On February 11th, Ratt performed at the Treasure Island Casino in Welch, Minnesota. Quality fan-filmed video can be viewed below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Wanted Man"

"Dangerous But Worth the Risk"

"You Think You're Tough"

"Walkin' the Dog" (Rufus Thomas cover)

"Way Cool Jr."

"I'm Insane"

"In Your Direction"

"Lack of Communication"

"Lay It Down"

"You're in Love"

"Lovin' You's a Dirty Job"

"Nobody Rides for Free"

"Body Talk"

"Back for More"

"Round and Round"