RATT Singer STEPHEN PEARCY Releases Demo Recording Of New Solo Song "All That I Want"; Audio

It's no secret that Ratt founder/frontman Stephen Pearcy has been in and out of the studio the last year working on his sixth solo record while Ratt was touring 2019, and continued to even before we were told to stay in and make the best of it.

Making the best of it is releasing a new song titled "All That I Want". This is the first song shared by the Ratt frontman since the stay at home scenario for us all began.

Pearcy says; "I was going over vocals the other day I had recorded not long ago on this song, got a version the other night and had the file sent to me with a different vocal style. I sent it to Erik (Ferentinos, long time guitarist and co collaborator on the song) the other day and we liked it, so I thought wtf, it's so different and kinda the sign of the times right now. It was Inspired by my relationship and how being together is what we are living for, that it's more than enough to have that love from a partner, a family member or friends. It shouldn't take a bad thing to have a good thing everyday. You get it. The song has relevance to what's going on, for me, so I thought I'd share. It brings us together where we should always be anyway.

"I hope we all get back to the norm real soon and we can see all of our friends out there at the shows again. The band is crazy to get the "Big Rock Summer" Tour 2020 started. You might hear a new Ratt song, who knows."

Pearcy's new solo album will be released in 2021 via Top Fuel Records. The single will be available at iTunes. Listen below:

