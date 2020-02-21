RATT To Be Featured In New Geico Insurance Commerical

Metal Sludge is reporting that Ratt is due to be featured in a new Geico commercial. Direct from the Sludge:

"Metal Sludge has been tipped off that the band Ratt will be featured in a brand new T.V. commercial for Geico Insurance. The outline like many Geico commerials, will be funny. A woman calls an exterimnator for Rats in her home, then she opens the bathroom door and Ratt is performing their hit song 'Round N’ Round'.

Stay tuned for more…and don’t forget to insure your home."

Cherry Red Records' HNE Recordings will issue the 5CD box set, Ratt: The Atlantic Years 1984-1990, on March 27. You can pre-order the set here.

Taking inspiration from Aerosmith and Van Halen, Ratt originally formed in Hollywood in the mid-1970s, eventually releasing the independent "Dr. Rock" single in 1980, before contributing a track to the highly influential Metal Masacre compilation in1981, and their independently released, self-titled mini-album in 1983. But Ratt finally made their mark when Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Robbin Crosby (guitar), Warren DeMartini (guitar), Juan Croucier (bass) and Bobby Blotzer (drums) signed to Atlantic Records in 1984 for the Out Of The Cellar LP. Their tuneful hard rock found favour with both radio and on MTV, where clips for singles "Round And Round" and "Back For More" received heavy rotation. A big influence on the growing glam and hair metal scene based around LA’s Sunset Strip, Out Of The Cellar would soon reach triple platinum status. The radio edit of "Round And Round" is included as a bonus track.

In 1985, Ratt followed up their full length debut with Invasion Of Your Privacy. Produced by Beau Hill (Alice Cooper, Kix, Winger, Warrant, Fiona, Europe), and featuring the singles "Lay It Down" and "You’re In Love", Ratt’s popularity wasn’t confined to the States, as they would make fans as far afield as Japan, as well as inclusion on the UK’s legendary Monsters Of Rock festival in 1985, on a bill featuring ZZ Top, Marillion, Bon Jovi & Metallica. Invasion Of Your Privacy would eventually make double platinum sales, and includes ‘"What You Give Is What You Get’" (Single Edit) as a bonus track.

Not wasting any time, and again with Beau Hill at the helm, Ratt released Dancing Undercover in 1986. Lead single "Dance" would make a healthy dent on the charts, as well as featuring in an episode of Miami Vice, whilst "Body Talk" would be included on the soundtrack to Eddie Murphy’s The Golden Child. A single edit of "Dance" has been added to the album.

Fourth album Reach For The Sky (1988) was the last album to be produced by Beau Hill, and was co-produced with Mike Stone (Queen). Featuring the single "Way Cool Jr.", Reach ForThe Sky racked up platinum sales, proving that Ratt could still reach the US top 20. The MTV Unplugged version of "Way Cool Jr.’" is included as a bonus track.

Their fifth record, 1990’s Detonator, was the last album released by Atlantic and the final record to feature the classic line-up. Enlisting Jon Bon Jovi for backing vocals on "Heads I Win, Tails You Lose", the album is also notable for a number of co-writes with Desmond Child (KISS, Cher, Bon Jovi), as well as production from Sir Arthur Payson. The tracks "Lovin’ You’s A Dirty Job" and power ballad "Givin’ Yourself Away" made healthy showings on the US Mainstream Rock Chart. The Ratt Fonic Monster Mix and Ratt Fonic Radio Mixes of "Lovin’ You’s A Dirty Job", plus "Nobody Rides For Free" from the Point Break Soundtrack are included as bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

Disc One - Out Of The Cellar (1984)

"Wanted Man"

"You’re In Trouble"

"Round And Round"

"In Your Direction"

"She Wants Money"

"Lack Of Communication"

"Back For More"

"The Morning After"

"I’m Insane"

"Scene Of The Crime"

Bonus track:

"Round And Round" (Single Edit)

Disc Two - Invasion Of Your Privacy (1985)

"You’re In Love"

"Never Use Love"

"Lay It Down"

"Give It All"

"Closer To My Heart"

"Between The Eyes"

"What You Give Is What You Get"

"Got Me On The Line"

"You Should Know By Now"

"Dangerous But Worth The Risk"

Bonus track:

"What You Give Is What You Get" (Single Edit)

Disc Three - Dancing Undercover (1986)

"Dance"

"One Good Lover"

"Drive Me Crazy"

"Slip Of The Lip"

"Body Talk"

"Looking For Love"

"7th Avenue"

"It Doesn’t Matter"

"Take A Chance"

"Enough Is Enough"

Bonus track:

"Dance" (Single Edit)

Disc Four - Reach For The Sky (1988)

"City To City"

"I Want A Woman"

"Way Cool Jr."

"Don’t Bite The Hand That Feeds"

"I Want To Love You Tonight"

"Chain Reaction"

"No Surprise"

"Bottom Line"

"What’s It Gonna Be"

"What I’m After"

Bonus track:

"Way Cool Jr." (MTV Unplugged)

Disc Five - Detonator (1990)

"Intro To Shame"

"Shame Shame Shame"

"Lovin’ You’s A Dirty Job"

"Scratch That Itch"

"One Step Away"

"Hard Time"

"Heads I Win, Tails You Lose"

"All Or Nothing"

"Can’t Wait On Love"

"Givin’ Yourself Away"

"Top Secret"

Bonus tracks:

"Lovin’ You’s A Dirty Job" (Ratt Fonic Monster Mix)

"Lovin’ You’s A Dirty Job" (Ratt Fonic Radio Mix)

"Nobody Rides For Free" (Point Break Soundtrack)