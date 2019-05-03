RATT To Launch In Your Direction Tour 2019 - 2020 In Mexico City
May 3, 2019, an hour ago
Ratt have announced that they will kick off their In Your Direction Tour 2019-2020, with the first concert to take place at Domination Festival in Mexico City on May 4. This will be the first show since lead singer Stephen Pearcy had knee replacement surgery in December 2018, and again in January this year. With all systems go, the band plans to tour thru 2020.
Confirmed dates:
May
4 - Domination Festival - Mexico City, Mexico
11 - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Biloxi, Mississippi
17 - Wildflower Festival - Richardson, Texas
June
8 - Motor-City Harley Davidson - Farmington Hills, Michigan
28 - Buffalo Run Casino & Resort - Miami, Oklahoma
29 - Funtastic Fourth - Big Spring, Texas
July
3 - Westchester County Center - White Plains, New York
5 - Skyloft, Albany - Albany, New York
6 - The Cabot - Beverly, Massachusetts
11 - Hair In The Fair - Welland, Ontario
12 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, New Jersey
13 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, Pennsylvania
August
3 - Wyoming’s Big Show - Rock Springs, Wyoming
10 - Hollywood Casino Amp - Maryland Heights, Missouri
September
13 - One Centre Square - Easton, Pennsylvania
14 - Hard Rock Hotel Casino - Atlantic, New Jersey
October
20 - Fronterizo Fest III - Tijuana, Mexico