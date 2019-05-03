RATT To Launch In Your Direction Tour 2019 - 2020 In Mexico City

Ratt have announced that they will kick off their In Your Direction Tour 2019-2020, with the first concert to take place at Domination Festival in Mexico City on May 4. This will be the first show since lead singer Stephen Pearcy had knee replacement surgery in December 2018, and again in January this year. With all systems go, the band plans to tour thru 2020.



Confirmed dates:

May

4 - Domination Festival - Mexico City, Mexico

11 - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Biloxi, Mississippi

17 - Wildflower Festival - Richardson, Texas

June

8 - Motor-City Harley Davidson - Farmington Hills, Michigan

28 - Buffalo Run Casino & Resort - Miami, Oklahoma

29 - Funtastic Fourth - Big Spring, Texas

July

3 - Westchester County Center - White Plains, New York

5 - Skyloft, Albany - Albany, New York

6 - The Cabot - Beverly, Massachusetts

11 - Hair In The Fair - Welland, Ontario

12 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, New Jersey

13 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, Pennsylvania

August

3 - Wyoming’s Big Show - Rock Springs, Wyoming

10 - Hollywood Casino Amp - Maryland Heights, Missouri

September

13 - One Centre Square - Easton, Pennsylvania

14 - Hard Rock Hotel Casino - Atlantic, New Jersey

October

20 - Fronterizo Fest III - Tijuana, Mexico