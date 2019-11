RATT To Perform String Of US Dates In December

Ratt have announced a string of US tour dates this December as part of the band's In Your Direction Tour 2019. Catch the band on the dates listed below.

December

12 - The Showplace Theater - Buffalo, NY

13 - Wally's Pub - Hampton, NH

14 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

16 - Six String Grill & Stage - Foxborough, MA

17 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

19 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

20 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

Ratt singer/songwriter, Stephen Pearcy, talked about new music from the band, and the musical direction, in a recent interview with Canada's The Metal Voice.

"I always release solo records pretty much every year just because I like to write and try different things," says Pearcy. "With Ratt, we're going to probably release a couple singles first and see what happens, if it fires up we'll go into a record, that's the easy part. It's been quite a while since the last album was released 2010-11. Of course the musical style is going be in the Ratt norm. When we get into the Ratt music writing mode we know what is Ratt's music and what isn't. I would like to get a little more melodically aggressive on the next album, say something like in between the EP, Out Of The Cellar and Invasion Of Your Privacy. We are shooting for some more harder Ratt 'n Roll. Also I have been mentioning to Juan Croucier we should do a similar vocal trade off part like we did on 'Lack Of Communication' off of Out Of The Cellar on a new song."

Stephen Pearcy will be inducted into the 2020 Metal Hall Fame, at its annual non-profit charity gala, The Hall Of Heavy Metal History. The gala will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim, CA.

Stephen Pearcy will join 2020 gala Inductees Don Dokken, Joe Satriani, and Geoff Tate, amongst other iconic hard rock and heavy metal artist-inductees who will soon be announced. Pearcy is best known as the original vocalist and founding member of the iconic rock band Ratt, which has sold millions of gold and platinum albums. He has recorded five solo records, and is also a producer, composer, and television program creator.

The 2020 gala will be hosted by iconic television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, and will feature additional Inductions and performances by numerous hard rock and heavy metal legends of all time, an All-Star Jam, and other surprises.

Proceeds from the event go to bring free music programs and therapy services to disabled children in various hospitals and community centers throughout the United States.

Tickets for the 2020 Annual Hall Of Heavy Metal History Gala are $35.00 ($45.00 day of gala). Order here.