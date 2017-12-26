RATT To Tour In 2018

In a posting on their official Facebook page, the reunited Ratt - Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Juan Croucier (bass) and Warren DeMartini (guitar) along with former Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo – have revealed they will tour in 2018.

No further information is available at this time.

The classic-era members reunited in October 2016 for a surprise performance on a Masters Of Rock cruise and since then have played a number of shows with Cavazo and new drummer Jimmy DeGrasso.