RATT Vocalist STEPHEN PEARCY To Release New Solo Album In 2021 Via Top Fuel Records

Ratt singer, Stephen Pearcy, has announced that his new solo album will be released in 2021 via Top Fuel Records.

He posted the following: "Written by (Pearcy and Erik Ferentinos ) we’ve already started recording few months back. Probably release a work in motion song demo from Erik and myself just for fun. TBA."



In early March, Pearcy released the new song "Making Crazy", which he said was "recorded in couple hours".

"Never know what happens when we go into MT (Studio)," said Pearcy. "Again went in to record other stuff, played a couple guitars, wrote the lyrics then and laid it down with Matt Thorne (Pearcy solo band bassist, engineer, recorded, etc.). Not meant to win a Grammy, although the way musics headed. Defending the faith..."