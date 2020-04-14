RATT’s JUAN CROUCIER Reflects On Invasion Of Your Privacy – We Were Aware Of The Sophomore Jinx And Wanted To Cement What We Did On Out Of The Cellar”

MyGlobalMind caught up with Ratt bassist Juan Croucier and topics included career highlights, the impending summer tour with Skid Row, Slaughter, and Tom Keifer, and possible new Ratt music.

On the impact of the Invasion Of Your Privacy album:

“With Out Of The Cellar, we went out on tour with ZZ Top for six weeks. From there, we jumped on a tour with Ozzy and Motley Crue then we went out with Billy Squire. We were out on tour for 10 or 11 months straight! That put us in the arena environment and on our days off, we would headline clubs. So by the time Invasion came out, we went straight into arenas. It was a great time and talking about it feels like it was just yesterday [laughing], but really it was a long time ago. We had Bon Jovi opening and it was a really enjoyable time. With Invasion, we were aware of the sophomore jinx and wanted to cement what we did on Out Of The Cellar and let people know it wasn’t a fluke. That we could repeat the initial success and then some. You can debate whether Invasion excels over Out Of The Cellar, but we were on a mission to put out the best music we could. Those days were different. You had rock radio stations, MTV, and record companies who were involved. It was a different world for rock music. I’m proud of what we did with Invasion. The funny thing about it, when you’re in a band working to reach a goal of getting out to the mass, you have a lot of time to prepare songs for your first record. The second record’s turnaround is a lot quicker [laughing]. We didn’t have the luxury of sitting around to think about songs; we just had to go for it.”

If he thinks the summer tour with Tom Keifer, Slaughter, and Skid Row will be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic:

“Hard to say, we have never been in this environment before. We can’t sit at home forever. At some point, we need to get on with life. Hopefully, we targeted the right point in time. Obviously, its touch and go; day-to-day, so we will see where we are at the end of this month. It’s when everyone agrees it’s safe and the time is right.”

Ratt can be seen in a brand new television commercial for Geico Insurance.

In the 40-second spot, which can be enjoyed below, new homeowners rave about the character and detail of their new house. Although, they do have a small Ratt issue... as the band plays their hit single "Round And Round".