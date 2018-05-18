RAVAGE Announce U.S., European Dates With LICH KING, SEAX

Ravage, the heavy metal band from Boston, Massachusetts which formed in the mid ‘90s combining traditional metal, power metal, thrash metal and speed metal influences has announced a slate of new tour dates including an appearance at the Legions of Metal Festival in Chicago and the band's first ever European tour this summer.

Ravage will appear as part of a package featuring fellow Massachusetts underground thrash metalers Lich King and speed metallers Seax. The jaunt will cover at least 8 different countries and includes a stop at the Krakow Crossover Festival in Poland and concludes with an appearance at The Headbanger's Open Air Festival in Germany. This will be the band's first appearance on European soil since Ravage played at the Magic Circle Festival in Bad Arolsen Germany in 2008. This will also mark the band's first return to extended touring since Ravage toured the USA in support of "The End Of Tomorrow" album which was released on Metal Blade Records in 2009.

Singer Al Ravage has checked in with the following comment:

"It is great to finally get the opportunity to visit a lot of the countries that have been so supportive to the band over the years. We are particularly thankful to get the chance to return to Germany for the first time in almost a decade to play the legendary Headbangers Open Air Festival. As far as we are concerned that is the apex of anything a traditional heavy metal band can do, so we couldn't be more excited about getting the call. It will be great to share the stage with some of our favorite classic metal bands and get the chance to share not only material from our last two albums, but some forthcoming new songs as well. It should be a hell of a time."

Ravage is currently working on a double album of new material, tentatively entitled Ravage The Earth / Ravage In Peace.

(Photo - Stephen Schmidt Photography)