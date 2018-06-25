RAVAGE Release "Till Heaven Cries" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Ravage, the heavy metal band from Boston, Massachusetts which formed in the mid 90's and showcase a combination of power speed and speed metal influences, has released the first single from their forthcoming limited edition EP The Derelict City.

The song, "Till Heven Cries", is the first all-new music the band has released since The End Of Tomorrow album appeared on Metal Blade Records in 2009. The new five song offering The Derelict City features four never-before-heard original tracks as well as a cover of a song from the band My Pet Demon.

Singer Al Ravage has checked in with the following comment: "It's great to finally get some brand new music out there. We have a pile of material we've been putting together for a long time and this limited edition EP is just a taste-test to display some of the kinds of sounds we've been working on. There are more or less traditional NWOBHM-type songs like "The Derelict City", Overkill and Kreator influenced thrashier material like "New Age Survivor" and this first single "Till Heaven Cries" which is a typical speed metal romp with a lot of guitar work I really like. The lyrics are kind of strange. I channeled a lot of Ronnie James Dio for the lyrics, but they were mostly inspired by one of my favorite graphic novel collections... the old mid 90's comic book series Preacher by Garth Ennis. It's a fantastic series that any comic book fan should check out. For good measure we rounded out the EP with a cover of a local band we used to play with a lot called My Pet Demon. They broke up a long time ago and the song we covered was only available on a local demo, but it was one of my favourites from that scene."

The Derelict City will be released independently through the band's own label SWWR Recordings and will be distributed by CD Baby. It will be limited to just 300 collectible eco-digipak CD copies worldwide and will be available for streaming and digital download. Ravage is currently working on a double album of new material, tentatively entitled Ravage The Earth / Ravage In Peace.

Tracklisting:

"Till Heaven Cries"

"Chief Of Lies"

"The Derelict City"

"New Age Survivor"

"Demons Are Forever" (bonus track, My Pet Demon cover)

"Till Heaven Cries" lyric video:

Ravage heads out on a 19 show, 10-country European Tour for the entire month of July along with Lich King and Seax which culminate with an appearance at the Headbangers Open Air festival in Germany.

July

3 - Rostock, Germany - Peter-Weiss-Haus

5 - Deinze, Belgium - Elpee

6 - London, England - The Dev

7 - Manchester, England - Aatma

8 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

9 - Hasselt, Belgium - De Witte Non

11 - Paris, France - Le Klub

12 - Nantes, France - La Ferrailleur

13 - St. Etienne, France - Thunderbird Lodge

14 - Olten, Switzerland - Coq D'or

15 - Milan, Italy - The One

16 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Beisl

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Blue Hell

20 - Berlin, Germany - Tommyhaus

21 - Krakaw, Poland - Warzstat

22 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos

23 - Wroclaw, Poland - Liverpool

25 - Zielona Gora, Poland- Wyspa

26 - Brande- Hornerkirchen, Germany - Headbangers Open Air

(Photo - Stephen Schmidt Photography)