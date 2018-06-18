RAVAGE To Release The Derelict City EP This Month; European Tour Dates Announced

Ravage, the heavy metal band from Boston which formed in the mid 90's and showcases a guitar-heavy mix of speed metal, power metal and thrash, announced today the release date for a surprise, extremely limited edition new EP.

The five song set, entitled The Derelict City, will only be made available on digipak CD format and will be limited to a run of just 300 copies. It will be released Friday, June 29th on the band's own SWWR Recordings record label and distributed by CD Baby. The band will offer the EP initially at the throwback price of just $5.98.

Tracklisting:

"Till Heaven Cries"

"Chief Of Lies"

"The Derelict City"

"New Age Survivor"

"Demons Are Forever" (bonus track, My Pet Demon cover)

Ravage also announced the complete tour dates for the band's upcoming European trek supporting the thrash band Lich King. Speed metal band Seax will also appear on the shows.

Singer Al Ravage commented, "It is great to get some brand new music out there for the first time in a long, long time. This is a taste of some of the songs we've been working on for our forthcoming, full-length, double album. The new stuff seems to have a lot of influence from bands like Overkill and Kreator, on the speed metal/thrashier side, but we've also kept a lot of melody in there and as always tons upon tons of guitar. We threw in a cover of a song by My Pet Demon, one of our local Boston-area favorites from way back when. We're looking forward to starting to work some of these new songs into the set and we hope everyone comes out to support our first extensive tour of Europe with Lich King and Seax. We're playing 19 shows in 10 different countries and it is going to rip. Get out to these shows and support DIY underground metal and thrash."

Tour dates:

July

3 - Rostock, Germany - PWH

5 - Deinze, Belgium - Elpee

6 - London, UK - The Dev

7 - Manchester, UK - Aatma

8 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

9 - Hasselt, Belgium - De Witte Non

11 - Paris, France - Le Klub

12 - Nantes, France - La Ferraileur

13 - St. Etienne, France - Thunderbird Lodge

14 - Olten, Switzerland - Coq d'Or

15 - Milan, Italy - The One

16 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Beisl

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Blue Hell

20 - Berlin, Germany - Tommyhaus

21 - Krakaw, Poland - Warsztat

22 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos

23 - Wroclaw, Poland - Liverpool

25 - Zielona Gora, Poland - Wyspa

26 - Brande-Hornerkirchen, Germany - Headbangers Open Air Festival

(Photo - Stephen Schmidt Photography)