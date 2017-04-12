RAVAGE - “Turn The Screw” Lyric Video Streaming

Ravage, the traditional heavy metal and thrash act from Boston which formed in the mid 90's and released the full-length album, The End Of Tomorrow in 2009, have released a lyric video for the new track “Turn The Screw”, featured on Return Of The Spectral Rider - a full length offering which will be released on May 26th through the band's own label, Society For World Wide Ravage Recordings. Watch the new clip below.

The cover art was completed by artist Tim Jacobus, known mostly for his work on the Goosebumps series of horror novels.

The album was recorded and mixed by Ravage at their own Hellbent For Accoustics Studios in Malden, MA and was mastered by Peter Rutcho, who had previously mixed and mastered the band's The End Of Tomorrow album and is known for his work with such bands as Revocation, Bury Your Dead, Armory, and Vomitron.

Return Of The Spectral Rider is a complete re-recording of the band's first album, Spectral Rider, which was given limited release on Germany's Karthago Records in 2005.

Singer Al Ravage commented, "This is a collection of a lot of our favourite songs... they are the songs we end up playing most often live because they are just a lot of really fun songs that we have been playing forever. It is great to finally have a definitive recording of these tunes and we're really grateful to the guest musicians who came in and gave the recordings a lot of new life. We got a really cool artwork from Tim Jacobus and we're excited to finally be able to share this stuff with everyone after having had to endure the usual delays."

The album will be available in physical form exclusively as an extremely limited collector's edition numbered 12" vinyl. A deluxe digital download format with bonus tracks will be available different platforms across the web. More information on the coming pre-order will be available at the band's website and Facebook page.

A preliminary mix of one of the tracks is streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Dies Irae”

“Spectral Rider”

“Turn The Screw”

“The Wicked Way”

“Masque Of Black Death”

“Ravage Part 1: Damage”

“Whyvern”

“Wake The Dead”

“The Wasteland”

“Curse Of Heaven”

“Bring Down The Hellhammer”

“The King Forgotten”

“Father Of The Atom” (Bonus Track)

“Turn The Screw” lyric video:

Ravage live:

April

27 - Worcester MA - Ralph's Diner

(Photo - Stephen Schmidt Photography)