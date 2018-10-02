RAVEN Announce North American Tour; EXTINCTION A.D., MOBILE DEATHCAMP To Support
In between recording a scorching new studio album and a European tour opening for Saxon, NWoBHM legends Raven have announced a 27-date North American tour with Extinction A.D. and Mobile Deathcamp providing support.
The tour begins on November 1st in Houston, TX and runs through December 1st in Jonesboro, GA. A complete list of dates can be found below.
"We are firing on all cylinders right now in Europe and are looking forward to blasting out a revised headline set with a few surprises!," says frontman and bassist John Gallagher.
Tour dates:
November
1 - Houston, TX - Concert Pub North
2 - Ft. Worth, TX - The Rail Club
3 - El Paso, TX - Joey's Badcompany*
4 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
6 - Fullerton, CA - The Slidebar
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
8 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside
9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Lounge
10 - Seattle, WA - Tony V's
11 - Vancouver, BC - The Wise Hall
12 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge
15 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
16 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
17 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews*
18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
19 - Minneapolis, MN - Lee's Liquor Lounge
20 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
21 - Ft Atkinson, WI - Hijynx
23 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge
24 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
25 - Rochester, NY - The Montage
26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
27 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
28 - Frederick, MD - Café 611
29 - Chesapeaker VA - The Riffhouse
December
1 - Jonesboro, GA - Furnace 41
* no Mobile Deathcamp