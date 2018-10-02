RAVEN Announce North American Tour; EXTINCTION A.D., MOBILE DEATHCAMP To Support

In between recording a scorching new studio album and a European tour opening for Saxon, NWoBHM legends Raven have announced a 27-date North American tour with Extinction A.D. and Mobile Deathcamp providing support.

The tour begins on November 1st in Houston, TX and runs through December 1st in Jonesboro, GA. A complete list of dates can be found below.

"We are firing on all cylinders right now in Europe and are looking forward to blasting out a revised headline set with a few surprises!," says frontman and bassist John Gallagher.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Houston, TX - Concert Pub North

2 - Ft. Worth, TX - The Rail Club

3 - El Paso, TX - Joey's Badcompany*

4 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

6 - Fullerton, CA - The Slidebar

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

8 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Lounge

10 - Seattle, WA - Tony V's

11 - Vancouver, BC - The Wise Hall

12 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge

15 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

16 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

17 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews*

18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Lee's Liquor Lounge

20 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

21 - Ft Atkinson, WI - Hijynx

23 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

24 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

25 - Rochester, NY - The Montage

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

28 - Frederick, MD - Café 611

29 - Chesapeaker VA - The Riffhouse

December

1 - Jonesboro, GA - Furnace 41

* no Mobile Deathcamp