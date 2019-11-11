RAVEN BLACK Debut "He Is The One" Lyric Video

LA based theatrical metal band Raven Black has revealed the lyric video for their new single, "He Is The One", off of their upcoming third album.

In live news, Raven Black is currently on tour with Static-X, Mushroomhead, Drowning Pool, Dope, and Wednesday 13 on the second leg of the 20th Anniversary Wisconsin Death Trip / Memorial To Wayne Static Tour. Remaining dates are as listed:

November

12 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

13 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

15 - Ft. Lauderdale - Revolution

16 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

17 - Destin, FL - Club LA

19 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim

20 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

21 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

22 - Albany, NY - Skyloft

23 - Providence, RI - Providence Metal Fest at Fete Ballroom

24 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

27 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

28 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

December

1 - Champaign, IL - The City Center

2 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

3 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery

4 - St. Paul, MN - The Myth

5 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

6 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

7 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

8 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

