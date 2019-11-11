RAVEN BLACK Debut "He Is The One" Lyric Video
November 11, 2019, an hour ago
LA based theatrical metal band Raven Black has revealed the lyric video for their new single, "He Is The One", off of their upcoming third album.
In live news, Raven Black is currently on tour with Static-X, Mushroomhead, Drowning Pool, Dope, and Wednesday 13 on the second leg of the 20th Anniversary Wisconsin Death Trip / Memorial To Wayne Static Tour. Remaining dates are as listed:
November
12 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
13 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
15 - Ft. Lauderdale - Revolution
16 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
17 - Destin, FL - Club LA
19 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim
20 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
21 - Columbus, OH - Express Live
22 - Albany, NY - Skyloft
23 - Providence, RI - Providence Metal Fest at Fete Ballroom
24 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
27 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
28 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
29 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live
30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
December
1 - Champaign, IL - The City Center
2 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
3 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery
4 - St. Paul, MN - The Myth
5 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
6 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
7 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
8 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
(Photo by Archaic Images)