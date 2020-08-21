RAVEN BLACK Issues “5 Feet Underground” Single, Lyric Video

Raven Black has released the latest single and lyric video for “5 Feet Underground” from the theatrical metal act’s upcoming third album, The Key.

“‘5 Feet Underground’ expresses the inner determination and preservation of one’s artistry,” vocalist Raven explains. “A response to those who don’t understand our dark metal carnival world and a grand invitation to those fans who join in the fun and run away to the carnival!”

The Key, produced by Ulrich Wild (Static-X, White Zombie, Deftones), is scheduled for release October 2 via WurmGroup. Prior to its cancellation due to COVID-19, Raven Black was slated to perform on the nearly two-month-long The In-Between Tour with In This Moment, Black Veil Brides and DED this spring.

Together since 2012, Raven Black has created a soundtrack to their own Dark Metal Carnival, releasing the 2016 EP Seven Sins and the 2018 album 13. The band has toured extensively, perfecting a creepy live show that unifies the visual and aural aspects of Raven Black.

Raven Black is:

Raven - Vocals

Muppet - Drums/Vocals

The Doctor - Lead Guitar/Vocals

Stitches - Bass