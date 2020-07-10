RAVEN BLACK Release New Video “Hear Me Cry”

Theatrical metal band Raven Black has revealed a poignant new video for the song “Hear Me Cry,” from their upcoming third album, The Key.

“‘Hear Me Cry’ is about the chaotic and deeply disturbing thoughts when I once attempted suicide,” Raven explains. “The inner battle of wanting to give up and yet wanting to fight and change your own life. The personal psychosis and finally calling out for help, which ultimately saved my life. This song hopefully inspires those who struggle with suicidal thoughts to speak up and seek help. Someone is always ready to help. Suicide is not the answer. You can change your life and you can survive.”

The Key, produced by Ulrich Wild (Static-X, White Zombie, Deftones), is scheduled for release this year via WurmGroup. Pre-orders for the album and an assortment of bundles are available via Raven Black’s webstore, here.

A new video for the track “Hear Me Cry” will be available soon. VIP packages for The In-Between Tour are also available at the webstore.

Prior to its cancellation due to COVID-19, Raven Black was slated to perform on the nearly two-month-long The In-Between Tour with In This Moment, Black Veil Brides and DED this spring.

Raven Black’s Dark Metal Carnival story began when a voodoo doctor, The Doctor, happened upon a lost and scared little girl named Raven. Using his magic, The Doctor attempted turned the girl into a doll. The Doctor’s attempt, however, was interrupted by the terrified girl’s screams, leaving her in a half-human, half-doll state. As Raven lived in the dark world of the Doctor, she secretly learned his magic and conjured up a demon named Muppet, whom she trapped inside of her heart and made her eternal protector. Together, The Doctor and Muppet created another character, Stitches, to help search for souls to join the Dark Metal Carnival in the 13th hour.

Together, the quartet has created a soundtrack to the Dark Metal Carnival, releasing the 2016 EP Seven Sins and the 2018 album 13. The band has toured extensively, perfecting a creepy live show that unifies the visual and aural aspects of Raven Black.

Raven Black is:

Raven - Vocals

Muppet - Drums/Vocals

The Doctor - Lead Guitar/Vocals

Stitches - Bass