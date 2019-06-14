RAVEN BLACK Release "Risen From The Ashes" Single Ahead Of Tour With STATIC-X And DEVILDRIVER; Audio

Theatrical metal band, Raven Black, are giving fans a teaser of the upcoming 2020 release Black with the release of "Risen From The Ashes," available for streaming and download today. The single's release comes just days before the band begins a massive tour alongside Static-X, DevilDriver, Dope and Wednesday 13 on the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour.

"It felt fitting to release this song to start the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour," says vocalist Raven. "Although the song was written as part of the upcoming Black album, we were excited to debut the song as a special tribute to Wayne Static being in the afterlife but still so present in our lives."

"Risen From The Ashes" is available to stream and/or download via Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play. Listen to the song below:

"Risen From The Ashes" was produced by Ulrich Wild (Buckcherry, Static-X, Deftones), and continues Raven Black's story, as told in the first installment of their ongoing comic book series, A Dark Metal Carnival - The Beginning, and the upcoming issue, A Dark Metal Carnival - We Came Across the Darkness.

The comic book series lays out Raven's past, where a voodoo doctor finds a lost, scared young girl and uses his dark magic to turn her into a doll. The Doctor's spell did not work, instead leaving Raven as a half human-half doll. Through her life with the Doctor, Raven secretly studied his magic, and eventually used it to conjure up a demon named Muppet. Muppet became Raven's eternal protector, trapped inside of her heart. Along with the Doctor, Muppet then created a character named Stitches to seek out other looking to join their dark metal carnival world.

Says Raven, "You learn Raven was burned at the stake for practicing magic. In the upcoming issue, the foursome embarks on an adventure through hell and find their way to an enchanted underworld outside the gates of Hell. Raven has risen from the ashes and she discovers her true self, while meeting many different characters alongside Muppet, the Doctor and Stitches."

In addition to Raven on vocals, the lineup of Raven Black is made up of the three other main characters from the books - Muppet (Drums/Vocals), The Doctor (Lead Guitar/Vocals) and Stitches (Bass).

VIP Upgrades including exclusive autographed merchandise and a meet & greet are available for Raven Black on the upcoming tour. VIP packages are available here.

Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour Dates with Static-X, DevilDriver, Dope and Wednesday 13 are listed below.

June (Static-X, DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black)

14 - Clarkesville, TN - Tye Warehouse Concert Lounge (Raven Black only)

18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

22 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

26 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

28 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

30 - Scranton, PA - Levels

July (Static-X, DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black)

2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

3 - London, ON - London Music Hall

4 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

7 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

12 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

13 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival (Raven Black only)

14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

18 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest

19 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem - Hard Rock Casino

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

25 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

August

2 - Sturgis, MI - Nikki's (Raven Black only)