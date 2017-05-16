RAVEN – Drummer Joe Hasselvander To Miss Upcoming Tour Due To “Serious Health Issue”

NWOBHM metallers Raven have announced drummer Joe Hasselvander will miss upcoming dates due a “serious health issue.”

The band says in a statement: “So...life can (and does) throw the occasional ‘mother’ of a curveball.... Due to a sudden serious health issue, our drummer Joe ‘The Baron’ Hasselvander will unfortunately be unable to play with us on our current and upcoming dates.

“As you can imagine, the health and well-being of our good mate & partner in mayhem is paramount in importance.

“However in order to meet our obligations to our fans, we will still be playing all upcoming shows with the assistance of some amazing fill-in drummers who have stepped up to the plate to help the show go on. Thursday in Chicago, Jimmy Mess from Tattooed Millionaires will do the honors, and the shows this weekend on the East Coast we are extremely honored to have Fear Factory drummer, and all around Metal legend Mike Heller behind the kit. And for the European tour, Kill Ritual drummer Dave Chedrick will do the honors.”

Tour dates:

May

18 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Rock Club

19 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

20 – Halethorpe, MD – Fish Head Cantina

21 – Wilmington, DE – XIII

June

7 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

8 - Essen, Germany - Turock

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

10 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

11 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

12 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club

13 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

14 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlactaus

15 - Florence, Italy - Circus Club

16 - Milan, Italy - Blue Rose Club

17 - Montbeliard, France - Atelier des Môles