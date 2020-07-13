RAVEN - Metal City Album Artwork Unveiled

SPV/Steamhammer will release Metal City, the game changing blistering new studio album from legendary metal maniacs Raven, on September 18. The album artwork has been revealed, and can be seen below.

John Gallagher: "Since it’s apparently squeaked out a few days early, you might as well get it here... the Metal City album cover art! And another surprise coming soon!!"

Brothers John Gallagher and Mark Gallagher along with drumming phenom Mike Heller have absolutely laid down the gauntlet with this work. Ten metallic masterpieces tapping heavily into that “wiped out” vein of speed, power & insanity - while taking a quantum leap forward technically and creatively in order to make THE defining album of their career. Raw, unhinged and uncompromising!

Stay tuned for more info, coming soon.