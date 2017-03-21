RAVEN On Upcoming Dates With HIRAX, KILL RITUAL - “Let’s All Kick Some Ass!”; More Dates Confirmed
NWoBHM legends, Raven, have announced their first live dates for 2017. The band is excited to go back on the road again:
"Hi there. After a longer than expected break, Raven are ready and raring to get out on the road again... a quick warm up in the USA will be followed by a Euro tour with old friends Hirax opening and we shall also be hitting the European festival circuit hard in 2017 - and squeeze in a USA tour - and working on South America and some more exotic locales!!! LETS ALL KICK SOME ASS!!!" (John, Mark & Joe)
Raven tour dates:
May
18 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
19 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
20 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina
June
3 - Tyrolen, Sweden - Muskelrock
June (with Hirax, Kill Ritual)
7 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest
8 - Essen, Germany - Turock
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
10 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
11 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
12 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club
13 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik
14 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlactaus
15 - Florence, Italy - Circus Club
16 - Milan, Italy - Blue Rose Club
17 - Montbeliard, France - Atelier des Môles
July
15 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head Festival
27 - Tolmin, Solovenia - Metal Days Festival
29 - Brande/Hörnerkirchen, Germany - Headbangers Open Air
August
10 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock Festival
13 - Kortijk, Belglium - Alcatraz Festival
October
6 - Ventura, CA - Frost & Fire Festival
December
1-2 - Sheffield, England - O2 Academy (The X Mas Rocka NWoBHM)