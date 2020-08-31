RAVEN Release "Metal City" Single; Music Video Streaming

British/American metal trio, Raven, have released a new single and video for the song "Metal City". The song is also the title track of the band's upcoming studio album.

The Gallagher brothers have devoted the title track to their British home city: “Newcastle upon Tyne has been referred to as Metal City for good reason. We come from there for a start. But it’s about a mindset, the people there have a tenacity and an ability to go beyond the limits to get to where they are going.”

You can watch the video below:

The Metal City album will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on September 18 on CD DigiPak, LP version, bundle version with shirt (only at the Steamhammer shop), download and stream. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Power"

"Top Of The Mountain"

"Human Race"

"Metal City"

"Battlescarred"

"Cybertron"

"Motorheadin'"

"Not So Easy"

"Break"

"When Worlds Collide"

"Top Of The Mountain" lyric video: