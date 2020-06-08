RAVEN To Release Metal City Album In September

SPV/Steamhammer will release Metal City, the game changing blistering new studio album from legendary metal maniacs Raven, on September 18.

Brothers John Gallagher and Mark Gallagher along with drumming phenom Mike Heller have absolutely laid down the gauntlet with this work. Ten metallic masterpieces tapping heavily into that “wiped out” vein of speed, power & insanity - while taking a quantum leap forward technically and creatively in order to make THE defining album of their career. Raw, unhinged and uncompromising!

Stay tuned for more info about single and video releases and the pre-sale start for this bone crushing album.



Last month, singer/bassist John Gallagher spoke to The Metal Voice about Raven's new studio album. On the musical direction, Gallagher revealed, "I guess you can take the live album we put out last year and that points to where the new studio album will be, it's an introduction to what we will be dealing with on this new studio album. It's fast, it's crazy, a lot of insane playing on it and we really went balls out on it all the way through. So far people who have heard it are saying, are you fucking kidding me?"