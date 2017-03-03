RAVENEYE Confirmed As Special Guest On KISS’ European Tour

UK rock trio, RavenEye, have announced that they have been invited to tour Europe as special guests of KISS. They have also been added as special guests on the Hellyeah UK tour in April. The band were recently added to the Download festivals in Spain and France, as well as Bulgaria’s Plovdiv Festival.

Since releasing their Breaking Out EP and debut album, Nova, RavenEye has toured globally, supporting Slash, Deep Purple, The Darkness​ and Halestorm amongst others. The band has headlined their own tours through Europe and America as well as performing at major international rock festivals such as Download Festival​ (UK), Hellfest Open Air Festival​ (France), Azkena Rock Festival ARF​ (Spain), Rock For People (Czech Republic), Louder Than Life​ (US), Aftershock Festival​ (US), Maximus Festival (Brazil and Argentina) and most recently the Shiprocked Cruise 2017. Their incendiary live shows have captivated crowds and put them on the map as a ‘must see live’ band.

Tour dates:

April

7 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy *

8 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage *

10 - Leeds, UK - Leeds University Stylus *

11 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront *

13 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy *

14 - Bristol, UK - Thekla *

15 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City *

May

1 - Moscow, Russia - Olympiski **

4 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwell Arena **

6 - Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena **

7 - Oslo. Norway - Spektrum **

10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium **

12 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfallenhalle **

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle **

15 - Torino, Italy - Pala Alpitour **

16 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena **

18 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle **

20 - Brno, Czech Republic - Bvv- Outdoor **

21 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle **

23 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle **

24 - Rotterdam, Holland - Ahoy **

June

9 - Download Festival, Paris France

22 - Download Festival, Madrid, Spain

30 - Plovdiv Music Fest, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

* Special Guests of Hellyeah

** Special Guests of KISS

RavenEye are:

Vocals, Guitar - Oli Brown

Bass, Synth, Vocals - Aaron Spiers

Drums - Adam Breeze

(Photo - Rob Blackham)