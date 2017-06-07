RAVENIA Release “Creators Of The Apocalypse” Single, Lyric Video

Finnish "epic film score" metallers Ravenia have released a new single and lyric video “Creators Of The Apocalypse”. Led by the angelic voice of Armi Päivinen the trailer music and epic film score metal hybrid will please both fans of trailer music, such as Two Steps From Hell, Really Slow Motion, as well as lovers of symphonic metal.

Tracklisting:

“Creators Of The Apocalypse”

“In The Ever After”

Ravenia is a trailer music and epic film score metal hybrid, founded in

2013. The band says, “We are unique in our kind, our roots are made of metal but our branches extend beyond the ordinary. We are here to give you the best of both worlds!”

Ravenia released their debut album Beyond The Walls Of Death 2016 via Inner Wound Recordings.