RAVENLIGHT Release Lyric Video For Debut Single “Where The Stars Grow”

Northern Ireland-based power metal band Ravenlight have just released their debut single “Where The Stars Grow” ahead of their upcoming EP.

John Connor says “‘Where The Stars Grow’ seemed like the obvious choice for a debut single, while its lighter and slower than most of the other material we are working on, the mix of the darker tone with the uplifting anthemic chorus gave it something pretty special, I think it will appeal to those whose musical tastes fall in the middle of a Venn Diagram featuring both Metallica and The Greatest Showman Soundtrack.”

Ravenlight was formed in January 2018 with members Rebecca Feeney on vocals and John Connor (ex-Selene) handling all instruments, however they plan to complete this line up in 2018 in order to perform live shows.

The single is available as a free download on Bandcamp until April 11th.