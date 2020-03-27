RAVENSCRY Announce 100 Album; “Maybe” Video Streaming

Italian melodic-metallers Ravenscry have released their new music video and single for “Maybe”, the track is taken from the forthcoming studio album 100, which will be out on May 15, 2020. The video was directed by Salvatore Perrone.

The album was produced by Ravenscry. Mixed by Roberto Laghi (In Flames, Mustasch, Sonic Syndicate). Mastered by Dragan Tanasković (In Flames, Dark Tranquillity, Evergrey). Artwork and graphics by Mario "Aégis" S. Nevado.

Ravenscry is a melodic-metal band from Italy who are currently launching back onto the global metal scene with new album 100. To this day, they have released three full-length albums, charted in the Spotify metal charts; and stacked up streams in the millions for a number of their smash singles. They have also worked with numerous famous producers, who have crafted the sound for icons like Alice Cooper, Steve Vai, Marilyn Manson, In Flames and Megadeth. Following the release of a highly ambitious concept album, The Invisible (2017), Ravenscry are back. More energy. More melody. Even smarter lyrics. The latest evolution of their sound is one that stays true to the core of their sound, whilst still being extra accessible for new listeners.

Tracklisting:

“Maybe”

“Binary”

“The Gamer”

“The Door Inside”

“The Entertainer”

“Destination: Nowhere”

“Light You Up”

“Leader”

“Paper Boat”

“All My Faces”

“The Gatekeeper”

“Maybe” video: