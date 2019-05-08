RAVENSCRY Begin Recording New Album

Italian melodic-metallers Ravenscry are now in studio to record their fourth full-length album.

After the two European tours (with Angra, Operation: Mindcrime and Kobra And The Lotus) in 2018 promoting their third album The Invisible, the band is working again with the Swedish producer Roberto Laghi (In Flames, Diablo Swing Orchestra, Hardcore Superstar) for the recording of the yet-untitled fourth chapter of their career.

The recordings are taking place between Timetrack Studios with the technical support of Dario Ravelli of Suonovivo Recording Services (Folkstone, Hyperion) and Ravenstudio, owned by the band itself.

The band stated: “This will be our most direct and aggressive work in absolute. With the arrival of Federico Schiavoni in the band we pushed further into the research of a more sharp and incisive sound, we love it and we can’t wait to make you listen to it!”

There is no release date at the moment, since the singer Giulia Stefani, as the hardcore fans already know, recently revealed to be expecting.