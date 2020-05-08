RAVENSCRY Launch “Binary” Lyric Video

Italian melodic-metallers Ravenscry have released their new lyric video for “Binary”, it's the fifth single taken from the forthcoming studio album 100, which will be out on May 15, 2020.

Ravenscry say: "‘Binary’ has the thrashiest riff of the album, with a bit of djent elements and a very enchanting chorus. It’s a song that represents our will to put together different influences and, at the same time, enhance each one of them to reinforce the message we want to convey. From this standpoint, “Binary” describes the game we have to play every day with our mind and ego: it’s a research of our true identity, trying to get off all the masks we wear to be like someone else or feel accepted by society. In these times, thousands of eyes are upon us, judging our life and creating a false image of ourselves, but sometimes this deception brings to a sort of inner mind revolution: so we change our perspective and listen to our real voice, the one that whispers beyond the human ego.”

The video was produced by Martin Vrigsjö Staflin.

Ravenscry is releasing a lyric video each week leading up to the release of their latest album, 100, on May 15. The album was produced by Ravenscry. Mixed by Roberto Laghi (In Flames, Mustasch, Sonic Syndicate). Mastered by Dragan Tanasković (In Flames, Dark Tranquillity, Evergrey). Artwork and graphics by Mario "Aégis" S. Nevado.

Ravenscry is a melodic-metal band from Italy who are currently launching back onto the global metal scene with new album 100. To this day, they have released three full-length albums, charted in the Spotify metal charts; and stacked up streams in the millions for a number of their smash singles. They have also worked with numerous famous producers, who have crafted the sound for icons like Alice Cooper, Steve Vai, Marilyn Manson, In Flames and Megadeth. Following the release of a highly ambitious concept album, The Invisible (2017), Ravenscry are back. More energy. More melody. Even smarter lyrics. The latest evolution of their sound is one that stays true to the core of their sound, whilst still being extra accessible for new listeners.

Tracklisting:

“Maybe”

“Binary”

“The Gamer”

“The Door Inside”

“The Entertainer”

“Destination: Nowhere”

“Light You Up”

“Leader”

“Paper Boat”

“All My Faces”

“The Gatekeeper”

"Binary" lyric video:

"The Gatekeeper" lyric video:

"The Door Inside" lyric video:

"The Entertainer" lyric video:

“Maybe” video: