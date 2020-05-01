RAVENSCRY Unveil “The Gatekeeper” Lyric Video

The third lyric video from Italian melodic metal band Ravenscry’s weekly series of lyric videos, “The Gatekeeper,” is available today.

Rich in tight rhythms and atmospheric changes, “The Gatekeeper” gives voice to the emotional charge found in the desire for personal revenge. “The idea for this song came from our new guitarist Federico Schiavoni,” explains vocalist Giulia Stefani. “This is the very first song he wrote with us. Without giving up the melodic mood of Ravenscry, Fede managed to represent in music the anger against a society that tends to diminish our talents.”

Ravenscry is releasing a lyric video each week leading up to the release of their latest album, 100, on May 15. The album was produced by Ravenscry. Mixed by Roberto Laghi (In Flames, Mustasch, Sonic Syndicate). Mastered by Dragan Tanasković (In Flames, Dark Tranquillity, Evergrey). Artwork and graphics by Mario "Aégis" S. Nevado.

Ravenscry is a melodic-metal band from Italy who are currently launching back onto the global metal scene with new album 100. To this day, they have released three full-length albums, charted in the Spotify metal charts; and stacked up streams in the millions for a number of their smash singles. They have also worked with numerous famous producers, who have crafted the sound for icons like Alice Cooper, Steve Vai, Marilyn Manson, In Flames and Megadeth. Following the release of a highly ambitious concept album, The Invisible (2017), Ravenscry are back. More energy. More melody. Even smarter lyrics. The latest evolution of their sound is one that stays true to the core of their sound, whilst still being extra accessible for new listeners.

Tracklisting:

“Maybe”

“Binary”

“The Gamer”

“The Door Inside”

“The Entertainer”

“Destination: Nowhere”

“Light You Up”

“Leader”

“Paper Boat”

“All My Faces”

“The Gatekeeper”

"The Door Inside" lyric video:

"The Entertainer" lyric video:

“Maybe” video: