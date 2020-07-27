RAVENWORD Featuring Former TEMPERANCE Singer CHIARA TRICARICO Release "Purity" Lyric Video

Symphonic power metal band, Ravenword, have released a lyric video for "Purity", featured on the Transcendence album, out now via Rockshots Records. Watch the clip below.

Inspired by the Edgar Allan Poe’s novel The Raven, the Milan-based band was originally formed in 2007 by keyboardist and composer Davide Scuteri (Choirs Of Veritas). After several years of activity, which included a self-titled demo, the band went on a brief hiatus, re-grouping in 2016 when singer Chiara Tricarico (Temperance, Sound Storm, Moonlight Haze), drummer Michele Olmi (Chronosfear, Skeleeton) and bass / guitar player Cesare Ferrari (Choirs Of Veritas) joined the band, in order to create a one-time studio album that embodies the whole history of the band.

With Transcendence, Ravenword captures the romantic and decadent poetic themes typical of Edgar Allan Poe’s period, combined with an equally decadent symphonic metal sound. In line with Ravenword's ode to poetry, the title Transcendence was chosen to symbolize the idea of always going beyond one’s perception of reality and seeking deeper meanings.

Tracklist:

"Blue Roses"

"Life Is In Your Hands"

"No More"

"Lullaby Of The Last Petal"

"Purity"

"Rain Of Stars"

"The Queen Of Darkness"

"What I Need"

"The Swansong"

"Dylan"

"Crimson Lake"

"The Distance"

"Bleeding Moon"

"Purity" lyric video:

"Blue Roses" lyric video:

"No More":