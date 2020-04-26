RAZOR - 35 Years Thrash Insanity Cassette Box Set Due In May

On May 4th, Hells Headbangers, is releasing a ten-cassette box set called 35 Years Thrash Insanity from Canuck speed metal legends Razor. The collection comes with a 64 pages booklet, two A3 posters, two post cards, a shaped woven band logo patch and guitar pick all housed in a luxurious case-wrapped box! 

Cassette tapes include:
Armed And Dangerous (1984)
Executioner's Song (1985)
Evil Invaders (1985)
Malicious Intent (1986)
Custom Killing (1987)
Violent Restitution (1988)
Shotgun Justice (1990)
Open Hostility (1991)
Decibels (1997)
Live! Osaka Saikou (2016) 



