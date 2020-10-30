RAZOR – Earliest Live Footage Unearthed; Third Show Ever Streaming

In the video below is the earliest live footage of Canadian thrash legends Razor. Rumoured to be Razor's third show ever, the small crowd who gathered at the Mississauga Bell Tavern wasn't sure how to react to this new bands aggressive take on heavy metal. The tavern's soundman offered the option of videotaping bands sets for $20 - thankfully Razor took him up on his offer that night. Razor opened for a band that evening believed to be called Wild Guests.

Setlist:

“The End (Intro)”

“Take This Torch”

“Killer Instinct”

“Ball & Chain”

“Heavy Metal Attack”

“Armed And Dangerous”

“Fast And Loud”

“Distant Thunder”

“Ready For Action”

“Time Bomb”

“Hot Metal”

“March Of Death”

The throwbacks don’t stop there; the video below is an audio recording by Ray Berkis from the night Razor filmed their “Evil Invaders” video at Larry’s Hideaway from October 19, 1985.

Razor have been working on the long-awaited follow-up to 1997’s Decibels, which will be released next year via Relapse Records. Stay tuned for more information.

Lineup:

Bob Reid – Vocals (1989–1992, 1997–present)

Dave Carlo – Guitars (1983–1992, 1997–present)

Mike Campagnolo – Bass (1983–1987, 2005–2008, 2011–present)

Rider Johnson - Drums (2014–2018, 2019-present)