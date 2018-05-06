RAZOR Guitarist DAVE CARLO Talks Gearing Up To Record New Studio Album, Renewed Interest In The Band (Video)

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke with Canadian thrash legends Razor guitarist Dave Carlo. Carlo spoke about the upcoming new Razor studio album, his current relationship with former singer Stace 'Sheepdog' McLaren, as well as his persistence to record and play music live regardless of his on going health problems and semi-blindness

On the status of the new Razor album

Carlo: "The last studio album was 1997, that's 21 years. I finally completed the music portion of the album and really feeling good about that. A wave of relief and a bit of exhaustion, I am happy and satisfied with the material, and now I am looking forward to get the lyrics done. The band is now going to start working on these songs. I gave the band the completed demo songs, no guitar solos, no vocals, just the music, and we are going to get together in the next two weeks and start working as a group to get the music down and tight so we can go into the studio. As far as lyrics go, I am guessing it's going to take me about two weeks. I'm not sure if anybody else will write lyrics on the album. I am probably going to write most of them if not all of them just because it's been 21 years and I got plenty of things to say."

On the musical direction of the new album

Carlo: "The reason we did this new album was because over the last couple of years we have done a lot of shows. There's a lot of renewed interest and enthusiasm for the band. I created something that I think won't disappoint anybody. I know which albums are the favorites of the majority of our fans, I know what they are looking for. I wrote this album to please myself first and if I am pleased I hope other people are too."

On whether he would reunite with original vocalist Stace "Sheepdog" McLaren

Carlo: "Stace did an interview in 2014 (with BraveWords) and he said a lot of stuff that, in my view, was stupid, and I told him that direct to his face. But, I also did a counter article where I wanted to set the record straight. I didn't like doing that I hate that, talking about behind the scenes stuff, so I was really pissed off. For a long time I did not want to talk to him and then I finally decided I'm not going to hold a grudge, so I talked to him two months ago. I don't have interest in getting all negative with people. I like to look in the future positive. I was really excited about doing a reunion about five years ago, but after that article it kind of just flew away from me. I just didn't feel like doing it anymore. Stace is a great singer he is a real talented guy. I'm not saying that someday I would not get on the stage with him if things lined up. I'm not going to work on a project with him but I will talk to him, I am not going to carry any hate."