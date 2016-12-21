RE-ARMED Release “Lullaby Of Obedience” Video

Finnish melodic death/thrash metallers Re-Armed have released an official video for "Lullaby Of Obedience," a track from new album The Era Of Precarity. The video was filmed with GoPro and the clips therein are taken from The Era Of Precarity Tour.

Re-Armed released The Era of Precarity internationally on September 30th via Finland's Saarni Records. The physical core of the album is packed into a stylish digipak, which is made from ecological materials. The band has pledged to donate 50 cents from the sale of every copy to Karma Ry (organisation), which supports elder people and young adults in band's hometown area with their activities to prevent disenfranchisement.