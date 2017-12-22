REACH Unveil The Great Divine Album Details; Title Track Streaming

Swedish melodic hard rock band Reach is back – now as a power trio with a new album and video. First song to be revealed is the album title track “The Great Divine” and is streaming below. It will be accompanied by a video telling the story about the thin line between making it and breaking it.

The new material consists of 10 songs written by Ludvig Turner ranging from the modern up-tempo "Running on Empty" to the spooky "Nightmare", the moody "River Deep", the catchy "One Life" and the straight forward hard rock tune "Into Tomorrow" that sets the opening for the album.

The album was recorded at Rocksta Sound Studio, produced by Jona Tee (H.E.A.T) and mixed by Tobias Lindell (Europe, Avatar). The album will be released in Japan on February 21st and globally on February 23rd, 2018.

Tracklisting:

“Into Tomorrow”

“The Great Divine”

“Live Or Die”

“Nightmare”

“Off The Edge”

“One Life”

“Running On Empty”

“Shame”

“You Say”

“River Deep”

“The Great Divine” video: