REALIZE Share “Melted Base” Music Video

Arizona's Realize channels Godflesh, Nailbomb, and Meathook Seed with their sophomore full-length, Machine Violence, assembling an abrasive and hyper-aggressive take on industrial metal. The band, featuring Kyle Kennedy (Sex Prisoner), Matt Underwood (Sex Prisoner), and Matt Mutterperl (North, Languish), amalgamates crushing metal riffs with driving, yet often unorthodox industrial rhythms and dissonant noise. New video for "Melted Base" is streaming below.

Machine Violence will be released via Relapse Records September 25 on CD, LP, and digital formats. Physical pre-orders are available here and digital downloads/streaming services here.

The pace of Machine Violence is unrelenting throughout. Realize tackles stark themes such as isolation, altered reality, simulations, and anxiety, taking inspiration from science fiction writers such as Phillip K. Dick and Frederik Pohl. Redefining "heavy," tracks such as "Disappear" and "Slag Pile" see the band unleashing menacing riffs against in-your-face, confrontational vocals, while "Alone Against Flames" and "Melted Base" thrash the listener straight away with faster tempos and a hardcore swagger.

Adhering to an old-school approach to writing and recording, Realize and Machine Violence reflect on the advancing convergence of organic life and machines. No amps or drums were used in the recording process; vocals, guitars, and bass all used computerized amps and effect modulations, and drums were programmed on an Alesis machine. With Machine Violence, Realize leaps forward and showcases industrial metal at its most ferocious and uncompromising.

Machine Violence tracklisting:

"Alone Against Flames"

"Melted Base"

"Ghost In The Void"

"Long Stare"

"Hypermech"

"Disappear"

"Simulated World Down"

"Slag Pile"

"Gateway Trial"

"Heavy Legs In The Mansion"

"Melted Base" video:

"Slag Pile" video:

"Disappear" video:

(Photo - Kiley Kennedy)