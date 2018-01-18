REALM OF GLASS Featuring Former Members Of MONSTROSITY, WISZDOMESTONE Release Debut Album; "Broken" Single Streaming

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based symphonic metal band, Realm Of Glass, have released their debut album, Reveries From The Haunted.

The lineup features Ben Kuzay (ex-Monstrosity, ex-Wykked Wytch) on bass, Justin Hernandez (ex-Wiszdomstone) on guitar, Matthew Schnurer (ex-Wiszdomstone) on keyboard, Nikky Mattson on vocals, Arik Malcolm on guitar, and Tim Ignacio on drums. Ignacio has since been replaced by Kyle Rack.

Reveries From The Haunted was recorded and produced by Justin Hernandez at Obsidian Insanity Studio, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; mixed by Spencer Fox at No Passenger Studio, Madison, Wisconsin; and mastered by Joel Wanasek (Dope, Machine Head, Trapt) at JTW Studio, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Purchase the album here, and listen to the debut single, "Broken", below.

Tracklisting:

"Rebirth" (Instrumental)

"Forsaken"

"Dreams, Pt. I"

"Dreams, Pt. II" (Instrumental)

"Unease"

"Reveries From The Haunted"

"Light Of Death"

"Broken"

"Redemption"

"Arise From The Ashes"

"Broken":