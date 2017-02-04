Reaper-A-Thon Live With STEVE GRIMMETT, TONY DOLAN, CHRIS TSANGARIDES, JOHN GALLAGHER; Replay Now Streaming

Today, Saturday February 4th Canada’s The Metal Voice live streamed Grim Reaper-A-Thon from Ecuador with Steve & Millie Grimmett, producer Chris Tsangarides, Raven’s John Gallagher, and hosts Jimmy Kay, Alan Dixon (The Metal Voice) Tony Dolan (Venom Inc.).

Listen below for an update on Steve's condition following his recent partial leg amputation, as well as a third announcement. Two announcements were made, the first, a fundraising show in their hometown of Swindon, England on April 1st organized by Brian Keene at the Riff's Bar.

The second announcement was, All Star metal artists coming together to re-record Grim Reaper song(s) to help raise funds towards Grimmett's medical and recovery costs spearheaded by Tony Dolan, aided by Neil Turbin (ex-Anthrax) Jimmy Kay (The Metal Voice) and Sy Keeler (Onslaught).

The contributing artists include Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus) Tim 'Ripper' Owens (ex-Judas Priest), Doro Pesch, Lips (Anvil), Neil Turbin (Deathriders), Tony Dolan (Venom Inc.) Ross The Boss (Manowar), Jonas Hornqvist (Bleed The Hunger), Sy Keeler (Onslaught), Bobby Blitz (Overkill), Marta Gabriel (Crystal Viper), Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden) Nick Bowcott (ex-Grim Reaper), John Gallagher (Raven), Mantas (Venom Inc.) and more to be announced soon. The song(s) will be produced by Chris Tsangarides (Judas Priest producer).

Steve Grimmett has been hospitalized in Ecuador since mid-January; the singer was amidst a tour in support of Grim Reaper’s latest album, Walking In The Shadows. Millie Grimmett has been updating fans around the globe of the singer’s condition via the band’s official Facebook page since reports started to surface on January 14th. Grimmett has endured multiple operations that have resulted in the near complete loss of his right leg.

Fans have been making donations to a page set up nearly a week ago to assist in the singer's rising medical costs after reports confirmed Grimmett's insurance company has refused to pay. Donations can be made here.